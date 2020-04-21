NIT-T has robust pupil-teacher ratio after augmenting faculty strength

Having carried out the process of recruiting new faculties well in advance during this year, the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) will be in a position to improve its pupil-teacher ratio (PTR).

As many as 4,800 applications were scrutinised and 71 assistant professors have been recruited. The last round of recruitment of new faculties was made during 2018 when 48 teaching posts were filled.

The NIT-T has an existing faculty strength of 247 teachers, and the new addition will help the institution in maintaining Pupil-Teacher Ratio within 15:1, Director of NIT-T Mini Shaji Thomas said.

Last year, the Madras High Court stayed the recruitment notification issued by the NIT-T during January after a public interest litigation challenged it for not mentioning the number of vacancies under different reservation categories.

After the Central Government issued a notification on January 12, providing for reservation for Economically Weaker Sections, the NIT-T called for applications to fill vacancies in 17 departments.

Appointment of permanent faculties through a rigid selection process is bound to reflect in qualitative teaching-learning process and research activities, Ms. Thomas said. Seventy eight permanent teaching posts remain to be filled, she said.

A chunk of the recruited teachers constitute doctorate degree holders and post doctorate fellows of leading universities in Japan, Australia, and United States among other countries. A large number of the new recruits are from Indian Institutes of Technology, Ms.Thomas, said.

Of the 71 new assistant professors 21 are women. There are already over 50 women teachers in existing faculty strength of 247, she said.