NIT-T hands over 3D printed face shields to police department

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Thursday handed over 3D printed face shields to the police department.

Produced at the Siemens Centre for Manufacturing Excellence, the face shields made with polylactic acid and transparent film used in overhead projectors are lightweight and would provide better protection than face masks.

Wearing of the shield is, in fact, ideal along with the face mask, Director of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi Mini Shaji Thomas said after handing over a batch of 50 shields to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruverumbur Suresh Kumar.

The police personnel on field duty will provide feedback to the NIT-T for further improvements, Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

The transparent shield that provides protection from forehead to chin was found to be user-friendly by security personnel in the campus and there after the NIT-T donated 100 face shields to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

If not for shortage in the availability of polylactic acid, the Siemens Centre of Manufacturing Excellence at the NIT-T has the capacity to produce 150 3D printed face shields per day.

The NIT-T has sourced a certain quantity of the raw material from a Coimbatore-based dealer, and is the process of exploring more avenues for sourcing the raw material.

The 3D printed face shields will be more long-lasting than the ones manufactured through injection moulding, Associate Dean of Planning and Development, NIT-T, S. Moorthi said.

The 3D printed face shield easily fits on the forehead of varying sizes, and the plastic film could be replaced in case scratches caused due to long-time use hinders vision, he said.

The shield offers protection from COVID-19 infection in a better way since the contact of the hands with the face is eliminated, Prof. Moorthi explained.

The cost of production was ₹75 per piece. The NIT-T was distributing the face shields to the community as a fulfilment of social responsibility, he said.