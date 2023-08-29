HamberMenu
NIT-T gifts sports facilities to school

August 29, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The sports council of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) celebrated National Sports Day (August 29) by dedicating kho-kho and volley ball courts created at the REC Middle School on Tuesday. The facilities on the school campus were inaugurated by M. Arivazhagan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, R. Suresh Kumar, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) manager, and S.B. Regi Benjamin, Block Education Officer. NIT-T Director G. Aghila motivated the schoolchildren on the importance of sports and physical exercise in their day-to-day life.

