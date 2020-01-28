NIT-Tiruchi gets model of ship

A model of a ship was donated to National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi by Mazagon Dock Ship Builders, one of India's leading public sector defence undertaking, during the Republic Day celebration on Sunday to inspire students to join the armed forces.

The public sector undertaking has been constructing warships and submarines since 1979. The ship model was handed over to NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas by Commodore T.V. Thomas of the Indian Navy. Addressing students as a special guest, Commodore Thomas urged students to practise integrity. “Intelligence and energy without integrity would be futile,” he said.

Unfurling the national flag, the NIT-T Director elaborated on the institution's 15-year strategic plan. The institution would strive for a world ranking in the top 500 by 2024 and top 100 by 2034. As part of a strategic plan implementation, three new centres for Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Machines, Energy Harvesting, and Advanced Manufacturing would be opened with the support of Siemens Centre of Excellence, Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas said.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-Admiral (retired) S.K.K. Krishnan, Lt. Gen K.S. Venugopal and alumni members of the 1969 batch.