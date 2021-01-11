NIT-T elated over key position for alumnus in US Army

Tiruchi

Students and faculty of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi are elated over appointment of its alumnus, Raj Iyer as the US Army’s first Chief Information Officer.

A native of Tiruchi district, Dr. Iyer who pursued B.E in Electrical Engineering from the then Regional Engineering College, Tiruchi, during 1988-1992, moved to the US for higher studies. With over 25 years of professional experience in both private and government sector, Dr. Iyer is now the first civilian to be appointed to the post equivalent to a three-star general in the US army.

Congratulating Dr. Iyer on his success, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said: “NIT-Tiruchi is very proud of his success. Dr. Iyer’s life will inspire young minds of NIT to pursue their dreams.”

“The NIT-T is looking forward to welcoming Dr. Iyer to the institution”, the NIT-T Director said.