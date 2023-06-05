June 05, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) has been placed ninth among the top engineering institutions in the country this year, under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2023 of the Union Ministry of Education released on Monday.

NIT-T scored 69.71, against last year’s 69.17 (when it was placed eighth), and was ranked below Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, which scored 70.28, and above Jadavpur University, Kolkata (67.04).

“To be counted among the top 10 engineering institutions is indeed an honour, and we intend to keep improving our performance with every year. Even though we are placed a rank lower in 2023, our scores have improved from last year, so this encourages us to keep working harder. Our rank is the result of the hard work of our students and our entire team of faculty and staff. It is a happy day for us, as NIT-T has also done well by getting a fourth rank in Architecture, and 35th in Management studies, besides being ranked 21st in the overall listing,” G. Aghila, director, NIT-T, told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA), Thanjavur, got the 34th rank among engineering institutes. It was placed at 49 in overall performance ranks, while Bharathidasan University (BDU) stood at 70. SASTRA achieved the 15th position in the Law category. At the university level, SASTRA stood at 26, BDU at 41 and Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, at 89.

Several institutions in Tiruchi figured in the NIRF ranking of colleges. Of these, St. Joseph’s College was ranked at 25, Bishop Heber College at 34, Holy Cross College at 40, Jamal Mohamed College at 56 and National College at 90. Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women in Perambalur was ranked 74th in the list.

Among management institutes, Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi got the 22nd rank and Bharathidasan Institute of Management got the 86th place. In Agriculture and allied sectors, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur was placed at 13, while Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in Nagapattinam, stood at 40.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.