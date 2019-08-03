NIT-T Distinguished Alumnus Awards presented

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards 2019 of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi were presented to four eminent personalities for excellence in the fields of corporate/industry and public administration here on Saturday.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys BPM Ltd., Bangalore; Aravind Soundararajan, Vice-President, Engineering, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Bangalore; Major General Suresh Krishnan, President, Autism Society of India, Bangalore; and Captain Manivannam Ponniah, senior IAS officer, Karnataka, were presented with the awards this year.

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, gave away the awards. Raman Sankaranarayan, Dean (ID&AR), N.Anantharaman, Senior Professor, Nisha Radhakrishnan, Associate Dean (Alumni Relations), NIT-T spoke.