NIT-T Distinguished Alumnus Awards presented

NIT Director Mini Shaji Thomas with the Distinguished Alumnus awardees at NIT on Saturday

The Distinguished Alumnus Awards 2019 of National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi were presented to four eminent personalities for excellence in the fields of corporate/industry and public administration here on Saturday.

Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and Managing Director, Infosys BPM Ltd., Bangalore; Aravind Soundararajan, Vice-President, Engineering, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Bangalore; Major General Suresh Krishnan, President, Autism Society of India, Bangalore; and Captain Manivannam Ponniah, senior IAS officer, Karnataka, were presented with the awards this year.

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, gave away the awards. Raman Sankaranarayan, Dean (ID&AR), N.Anantharaman, Senior Professor, Nisha Radhakrishnan, Associate Dean (Alumni Relations), NIT-T spoke.

