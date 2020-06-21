NIT-T Director is president of Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, has taken over as president of the Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute (SICI) at the annual general meeting of the organisation held over video conference on Saturday.
Dr.Thomas was vice-president 2019 and the president-Elect for 2020. Prof. John Kershaw from University of New Brunswick,Canada, took over as the vice-president of SICI, according to a NIT-T press release.
The initiatives of SICI support the creation of bi-national links between academia, government, the business community and civil society organisations in India and Canada by funding research and hosting seminars. The Shastri Indo-Canadian Institute was initiated in 1968 in Canada, by the Government of Canada in 1968, and became bi-national in 2005.
It has 114 premier academic institutions as its members in India (including IITs, IIMs, NITs, law schools, Central and State Universities) and 42 universities in Canada (including McGill, Queen’s and York Universities). The institutes’ scope has expanded as well to include law, management, arts, information science, environment, science and technology including biotechnology along with humanities and social sciences, the release added.
