NIT-T develops latest version of e-commerce app to promote sale of SHG products

December 10, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has developed an enhanced version of e-commerce mobile application for promoting products developed by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and women entrepreneurs through a project sponsored by Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi.

Titled ‘A Versatile Portable Framework for Economic and Skill Empowerment of Women’s Sustainable Livelihoods through Digital Literacy’, the project entails development of the e-commerce applications - Thirumathikart, Thirumathikart seller, Thirumathikart buyer and Thirumathikart logistics, incorporating additional features for selling food and snack items, perishable, agricultural and dairy products, along with geo location.

In the light of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), encompassing registered or unregistered groups of micro-entrepreneurs, raising common funds for starting business activities, and manufacturing a range of qualitative products comparable to branded ones, the project directly links the customer with the SHGs and women entrepreneurs for attaining higher scale of transactions.

Empowerment of women with sustainable income-generation options has been envisaged under this project through customised mobile application to promote products like handcrafts, clothing, cosmetics, and household items to the customer easily and efficiently, a press release said.

Also, through the Thirumathikart delivery App, self help women and women entrepreneurs benefit as they can deliver the product directly to the customers.

By promoting the products through Thirumathikart seller application, the registered Self-Help Group and women entrepreneurs will be establishing their enterprises

For ensuring the intended reach, the Institute has a series of Executive Development Programme from December 19 to 23, from January 23 to 27 (2023), and from February 13 to 17.

The programme on ‘Endorsing Women Economic Empowerment through ThirumathiKart’ (E-WEET) will be carried out for the Self Help Groups registered under Tiruchi Magalir Thittam office, and for Women Entrepreneurs.

The focus will be on providing awareness on digitalisation of products and imparting training for promotion of the products through Thirumathikart.

There is no registration fee for SHG members and women entrepreneurs aspiring to undergo the training, the press release said. Additional information will be provided through email: thirumathikartnitt@gmail.com, or over phone (9944429848/ 7708413472).