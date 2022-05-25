NIT-T commissions Param Porul Super Computer Centre, becomes part of NSM

TIRUCHI:

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, on Wednesday became part of the National Super Computing Mission (NSM), Government of India, by commissioning the Param Porul Super Computer Centre.

NIT-Tiruchi, which was sanctioned a Super Computer worth ₹119 crore by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has entered the comity of IITs and National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute to be part of the NSM that envisages empowering technology institutions with high-performance computing capabilities that can be used for solving computationally intensive problems.

The 838 TF supercomputer involving CPU (Central Processing Unit) and GPU (Graphics Processing unit) at a ratio of 70:30 is being installed at the Institute by CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Pune, with an additional installation cost of about ₹4 crore. With the development of societal projects involving Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Deep learning on the rise, NIT-T has installed the facility at the appropriate time to enable facility and research scholars working on projects involving high-end computing.

Bhaskar Bhat, Chairman, Board of Governors, NIT-T inaugurated the Param Porul Computing Centre in the presence of G. Aghila, Director, NIT-T. E. Magesh, Director General, CDAC; Naveen Kumar, Scientist D, MeitY; S. A. Kumar, Advisor NSM, MeitY; Hemant Darbari, Mission Director, NSM; and Sanjay Wandhekar, Senior Director, CDAC Pune, also took part.

Prof. Bhaskar Bhat said academic institutions in the region will be benefitted by the facility, in line with National Education Policy 2020.

Prof. Aghila said the supercomputer facility will pave way for exponential increase in research output and execution of societal projects, in areas of Health, Agriculture, Weather, Financial Services, and Social media, in addition to the in-house projects by all 17 Departments of the NIT-T.