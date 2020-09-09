NIT-T commissions centre of excellence in artificial intelligence

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) on Wednesday commissioned its Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) established with ₹1.18 crore sanctioned from Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA).
Inaugurating the centre, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said the new facility had been set up with the focus on interdisciplinary research in artifical intelligence, a thrust research area in recent times.
For this purpose, the NIT-T had signed a memorandum of understanding with NVIDIA Corporation in June. The centre had been sanctioned sponsored projects from DRDO, ISRO and Naval Research Board amounting to a total of ₹1.5 crore. The Institute had also taken initiatives to extend the facilities available at the CoE to other organisations through consultancy mode, Ms. Mini Shaji Thomas said.
The CoE-AI had plans to submit proposals to government and private organisations to expand the research and development activities.
The initiative, the NIT-T Director said, would result in generation of highly skilled manpower through internships in due course of time, with expertise in artificial intelligence.
The NIT-T would also focus attention on solving societally relevant problems through providing guidance on crisis management, healthcare and cecision support system in light of the current pandemic.
The core team of CoE-AI intended to transform the facility in the long term into an Independent Centre for Research in Artificial Intelligence.
