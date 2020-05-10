NIT-T chosen to host Super Computing Facility

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, has been inducted into National Super Computing Mission (NSM) envisaging empowerment of technology institutions with high-performance computing capabilities to solve computationally intensive problems.

A proposal submitted by the NIT-T to NSM - Infrastructure team was approved for sanction of a Super Computer worth ₹17.11 crore by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY). The supercomputer with CPU-GPU (Central Processing Unit-Graphics Processing Unit ratio of 70:30 will shortly be installed at the Institute by CDAC, Pune, soon, with an additional installation cost of about ₹2 crore, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said in a press release.

With the development of societal projects involving Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and deep learning on the rise, the NIT-T has been sanctioned the Super Computer at the appropriate time for the research scholars and faculty working on projects involving high-end computing for carrying out various research and sponsored projects, the NIT-T Director said.

As in the case of Prime Ministers Research Fellow (PMRF), the institute figuring in the top 25 overall NIRF ranking was the only NIT to achieve the honour of hosting the Super Computing Facility, which would pave way for exponential increase in research output, she said.