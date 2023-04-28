ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T celebrates 60th Institute Day

April 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) celebrated the 60th anniversary of its establishment (Institute Day) on Friday by recognising the achievements of its students and faculty over the past year with awards and commendations.

Sudhanshu Mani, former general manager, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, and the brain behind the Vande Bharat Express train, presented the audience with a history of the Train 18 project, and how Vande Bharat Express has now provided the nation with a sense of pride and ownership.

“No achievement is possible, until you bypass mistrust and corruption, and inculcate an environment of gender sensitisation among the workforce,” he added.

G. Aghila, Director, NITT said that the institution’s commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been reinforced by the Master’s programme in English Language and Literature, and the open electives in regional and foreign languages, designed to help students develop skills to succeed in an increasingly globalised world. NIT-T inducted 41 new faculty members last year, she said.

Bhaskar Bhat, chairman of the board of governors of NIT-T, addressed the students virtually.

Student teams in charge of NIT-T’s extra-curricular and cultural events were felicitated.

Ramakalyan Ayyagari, dean academic, presented a report detailing NIT-T’s achievements of the past year.

