NIT-T bestows distinguished alumni awards on 17 achievers 

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
September 28, 2022 16:58 IST

:

National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi (NIT-T) has presented Distinguished Alumni Awards and Young Achiever Award for 2021 under Academic / Research / Innovation / Invention; Corporate / Industry; Public Administration; Entrepreneurial venture; and Service to society categories.

In all, 16 Distinguished Alumni Awards and one Young Achiever Award were presented on Tuesday to the outstanding alumni who completed 20 years after their post-graduation/25 years after under-graduation.

For Excellence in Public Administration, the awardees were Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer, US Army, Pentagon, USA, and P.T.R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The awardees chosen for Excellence in Academic /Research / Innovation / Invention constituted Ranga Godavarti, Vice President, Bioprocess Research and Development and Drug Substance Supply, Pfizer, USA; Seetharaman Narayanan, Senior Principal Scientist, Adobe Inc., USA; Karthikeyani A V, Dy. General Manager, IOC (R and D), Faridabad; and Murali Sitaraman, Professor, Clemson University, USA. Jeyakar Vedamanickkam, Retd GM Aerospace HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.); Gopinath Kallayil, Chief Evangelist, Digital Transformation and Strategy, Google, USA; Karuppaiah N., Additional Director/Centre Head, NATRAX, Indore; Govind Iyer, Consultant/Partner, Egon Zehnder; Saumen Bhaumik ,CEO - Eye care Division Titan Company Ltd; V. Gopi Suresh Kumar, Director (Projects)/CMD (Officiating), RITES Ltd; and Srinivas K. MD and CEO, India1 Payments Ltd, were honoured with the Distinguished Alumni Award for Excellence in Corporate / Industry

And, for Excellence in Entrepreneurial venture, the awardees consisted of Shanmugharaj M., CEO, Acacia Communications, USA; Srivatsan K., Subhasri Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Ankleshwar, Gujarat, and Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy, Promoter, K Ventures

The Young Achievers Award (YAA) - 2021 for Excellence in Academic / Research / Innovation / Invention was Srinivasan R., Assistant Professor, Centre for Sustainable Tech., , IISc, Bangalore.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the true mark of success was getting beyond the variable of self-interest, and expressed gratitude to the institute for presenting him the award in recognition of selfless public service.

Handing over the awards to the recepients, Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi, emphasised that the journey towards achievement was of utmost importance. Larger responsibility ought to be deemed an opportunity for higher achievements, Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh said. Quoting couplets from Tirukkural, he said one must attain the auspicious fame to motivate many, identify motivation from within, and develop perseverence and resilience with pragmatic optimism while getting through difficulties.

Presiding over, the Chairman of Board of Governors, NIT-T, Bhaskar Bhatt, said the institute was future-enabled, having charted the strategy on the platform of National Education Policy 2020.

NIT-T Director Aghila said the institute looked upon its alumni as global ambassadors.

