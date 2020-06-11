NIT-T attains ninth position in NIRF India Rankings 2020

Improving its performance over last year, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has attained ninth position among all engineering institutions in the country in the ‘India Rankings 2020’ of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), and has retained its first position among NITs for the fifth consecutive year.

The institution has improved its overall score to 64.1 from 61.62 last year, to go up in ranking position by one percentage point.

The scores improved considerably under the parameters of teaching-learning resources, recruitment of new faculty, improvement in student strength and financial resources and their utilization.

In research and professional factors, there was a substantial increase in score due to increase in number of application and improvement in quality of publication, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

The Institute gave a strong push to Intellectual Property Rights and filing of patents and this proved to be game changer.

The emphasis on submitting more projects and receiving grants, Consultancy and Continuing Education Programme also brought in credits. In graduation outcome, there was considerable improvement in placement and the medium salary offered to graduates. The number of Ph.D. scholars also improved substantially.

“Ninth ranking of NIT-T among engineering institutions, next only to the eight established IITs, and ahead of renowned universities and other institutes, is indeed a great achievement. It is a dream come true. In overall ranking also, NIT-T retains its 24th position with marginal improvement in the overall score from 54.3 to 55.92,” she said.

Commending the continued support of faculty, staff, students and alumni, the NIT-T Director said continued improvement in ranking of the institution over the last three years from 12th to ninth position in Engineering category was a tough feat.

Faculty will be further encouraged to improve the number and quality of publications. Graduating Ph.D. scholars, placements, and improvements in projects and consultancy will pave way for the institution to achieve greater glory in the years to come, Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas said.