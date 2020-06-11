Tiruchirapalli

NIT-T attains ninth position in NIRF India Rankings 2020

Retains first position among NITs for fifth consecutive year

Improving its performance over last year, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has attained ninth position among all engineering institutions in the country in the ‘India Rankings 2020’ of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), and has retained its first position among NITs for the fifth consecutive year.

The institution has improved its overall score to 64.1 from 61.62 last year, to go up in ranking position by one percentage point.

The scores improved considerably under the parameters of teaching-learning resources, recruitment of new faculty, improvement in student strength and financial resources and their utilization.

In research and professional factors, there was a substantial increase in score due to increase in number of application and improvement in quality of publication, NIT-T Director Mini Shaji Thomas said.

The Institute gave a strong push to Intellectual Property Rights and filing of patents and this proved to be game changer.

The emphasis on submitting more projects and receiving grants, Consultancy and Continuing Education Programme also brought in credits. In graduation outcome, there was considerable improvement in placement and the medium salary offered to graduates. The number of Ph.D. scholars also improved substantially.

“Ninth ranking of NIT-T among engineering institutions, next only to the eight established IITs, and ahead of renowned universities and other institutes, is indeed a great achievement. It is a dream come true. In overall ranking also, NIT-T retains its 24th position with marginal improvement in the overall score from 54.3 to 55.92,” she said.

Commending the continued support of faculty, staff, students and alumni, the NIT-T Director said continued improvement in ranking of the institution over the last three years from 12th to ninth position in Engineering category was a tough feat.

Faculty will be further encouraged to improve the number and quality of publications. Graduating Ph.D. scholars, placements, and improvements in projects and consultancy will pave way for the institution to achieve greater glory in the years to come, Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 8:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/nit-t-attains-ninth-position-in-nirf-india-rankings-2020/article31806094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY