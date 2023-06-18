HamberMenu
NIT-T architecture students win Le Corbusier Trophy

June 18, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The victorious team from NIT-T seen at the NASA convention in Punjab.

The victorious team from NIT-T seen at the NASA convention in Punjab. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Department of Architecture at National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T) has added yet another laurel to its roster this year after its team was named as the overall winner of the Le Corbusier Trophy by the National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA) India recently.

The NIT-T team also brought home three citations and three special mention awards during the event.

The Le Corbusier Trophy is the highest accolade a college or an institution can win at NASA India.

The NIT-T team won the award at the body’s 65th annual convention organised at Lovely School of Architecture and Design, in Phagwara, Punjab, from June 9-12, a NITT press release said.

The NIT-T team participated in eight coveted trophies out of the 10 that were hosted by NASA, India for the period of eight months. It was led by Unit Secretary of NIT-T, Shree Varsha Elango and the faculty advisor of the college, Professor Amalan Kaushik

NIT-T director G. Aghila and K. Thirumaran, head of the Department of Architecture, congratulated the victorious team.

