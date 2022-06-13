NIT-T anticipates second extension for implementing AICTE’s Margadarshan scheme

June 13, 2022 21:16 IST

The National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) is looking forward to executing the Margadarshan Scheme, to serve as a hub to guide and disseminate knowledge to 10 technical institutions to encourage best practices, for the fifth consecutive year, with the overall objective of enabling mentee institutions to secure NBA (National Board of Accreditation) ratings.

After the three-year duration of the project, the NIT-T was granted extension last year by the All India Council for Technical Education, based on performance. "This year, too, we have submitted the data pertaining to the mentoring activities carried out in the mentee institutions spread over Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Erode, Nagercoil and Tirunelveli districts, and are anticipating extension for implementing the project for the fifth consecutive year," N. Sivakumaran, Professor and Coordinator of Margadarshan Scheme, said.

The NIT-T could reach out to mentee institutions across the State as the distance between the hub and the spoke has been permitted up to 600 km.

As mentor institution, the NIT-T had conducted faculty development programmes, and organised research interaction.

The mentee institutions are being provided with hand-holding support to submit documents for NBA accreditation, through guidance on stepping up faculty strength, mock NBA inspections, and interventions in teaching-learning process, Prof. Sivakumaran said.

Sharing of expertise paves way for enhancing the confidence level of the mentee institutions in teaching-learning and fulfilling laboratory requirements, Prof. Sivakumaran said. There has been perceptible progress in the desired outcomes in the mentee institutions, he said.

The AICTE has emphasised that at least half of all the programmes in the technical institutions have to be accredited through the NBA before 2022. Unless there is credible progress each year, the approval ofthe institutions can be refused.