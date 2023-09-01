NIT-T and ISRO team review technology development projects

September 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

A joint management committee of National Institute of Technology — Tiruchi (NIT-T) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently reviewed the technology development projects undertaken by Space Technology Incubation Centre (STIC), established at the NITT campus as part of an ongoing collaboration between the two institutions.

According to an official statement, NIT-T had invested ₹2 crore on eight indigenous technology development projects, of which three, developed by NIT-T associate professors S. S. Karthikeyan, R. Pandeeswari, and S. Senthil Kumar, were handed over to ISRO during the joint management committee meeting held in Tiruchi on August 30.

The meeting was chaired by NIT-T director G. Aghila and Sudheer Kumar, Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach (CBPO), ISRO.

ADVERTISEMENT

STIC was established in 2019 through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ISRO and NIT-T, as part of an initiative to foster research and development between academia, industry and ISRO centres across India. The statement added that the MoU has been extended for a further period of two years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.