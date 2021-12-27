NIT-T resumes offline classes in phases

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) is well on course to resume offline classes in phases, what with the faculty holding a collective view that they have waited enough for the pandemic impact to subside.

For the last three days till Monday, a batch of third year B.Tech students arrived in the campus for going through the mandatory seven-day quarantine procedure. The second and final batch of students will be arriving on January 7 and 8. The offline classes for the third year students will commence on January 19, Director In-Charge G. Kannabiran said.

Offline classes for Ph.D. students began during August, followed by arrival of M.Tech students and second-year B.Tech students, for whom the offline classes are set to commence on December 29.

For final-year students, offline classes are set to commence during March-April to suit the convenience of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) aspirants, Prof. Kannabiran said.

“In any case, the portions are being completed through online classes. Even for the duration of quarantine, students are required to attend the online classes,” he added.

Some buildings were being utilised as quarantine facility, and students were being provided with food at their place of stay.

As the top-ranked institution among NITs, the NIT-Tiruchi with the largest number of about 7,000 students will most likely serve as a model for other central institutions for resumption of offline classes. “Extra-curricular and co-curricular activities, which can happen effectively only in the campuses, are as much important for students”, Prof. Kannabiran said.

The about 3,000 students who are now in the hostels have been told strictly that they will have to undergo quarantine again if they step outside the campus.

On the fifth day, RT PCR test is conducted, and after the students were found to test negative, they were sent to the regular hostels. “Total emphasis is being laid on students adhering to Standard Operating Practices (SOP)”, N. Kumaresan, Dean (Students Welfare) said.

The semester exams have been staggered for UG and PG students for ensuring conformity to SOP, Prof. Kumaresan said.