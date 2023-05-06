NIT-T all set to flag off second phase of Yuva Sangam to Bihar

May 06, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

The second phase of the Union government’s Yuva Sangam exchange programme to introduce students to the culture and traditions of India’s states, will be begin soon, as National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) gears up to send a team of 45 delegates (23 girls and 22 boys) on a tour of Bihar from May 8 to May 18.

Designated as a nodal institution for the programme in Tamil Nadu, NIT-T is paired with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna in Bihar.

At a press gathering on Friday, officials said that the second phase of the programme had attracted over 1,500 applications. Priority was given to those from a rural background and a fair district-wise representation was ensured. Nearly 18 of those selected are first-time travellers outside the state of domicile, said the officials.

The event will flagged off on May 8 by P.Subramani, Director, Tiruchi Airport, Manish Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi and G. Aghila, NIT-T director.

The Tamil Nadu delegates will meet Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar on the first day of their tour, following which they will be visiting destinations in the State such as Bodh Gaya, Vaishali and Nalanda, among other places.

The Yuva Sangam team selected by IIT Patna will arrive in Tiruchi on May 7 and return to Bihar from Chennai on May 14. The students will visit Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur on May 8, with a pit stop at a village and then proceed to Kallanai Dam, where they shall experience Tamil folk traditions. A welcome reception will be hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and CII-Young Indians in Tiruchi.

The students will also visit Keezhadi on the way to Kanniyakumari, besides the onshore wind farm (1.5 GW) at Mupandal and cryogenic engine facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri. After meeting Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on May 12, and a trip to Mamallapuram the following day, the Bihar team will end its tour on May 14 on the premises of the IIT- Madras.