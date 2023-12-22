ADVERTISEMENT

NIT-T academic’s four ‘Fureboats’ head out to help the flood-hit in Thoothukudi

December 22, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Muthukumaran, professor and head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, NIT-T, seen with volunteers at a demonstration of the upgraded ‘Fureboat’ in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Four ‘Fureboat’ rescue vessels designed by a senior faculty member of National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) have been dispatched to assist in the rescue people marooned in flooded areas in Thoothukudi district this week.

“The boats were sent by truck from the manufacturing unit in Marakkanam, Villuppuram district, on December 18. Each ‘Fureboat’ can accommodate people and livestock (with a maximum load of 500 kg) in a flood situation. A ‘heel test’ to verify its stability was recently done by the Department of Ship Technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology. We hope it will be of use to the flood-affected people in Thoothukudi,” S. Muthukumaran, professor and head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, NIT-T, told The Hindu on Friday.

Made with bamboo and steel frames as hulls and polymer matrix with glass fibre, natural fibre or fibre-reinforced composite, the Fureboat comes fitted with two oars. It can float for long periods of time in turbulent waters, because of the hollow sectionals attached to the sides.

In normal circumstances, the ‘Fureboat’ can be flipped over and used as household furniture. The boat costs ₹20,000 to manufacture.

“I am exploring the idea of training visually handicapped women workers in Tiruchi to make ‘Fureboats.’ This is a semi-automated process that can provide employment to many people,” he said.

