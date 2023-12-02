HamberMenu
NIT Puducherry to be mentor institute for colleges in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

December 02, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology Puducherry, Karaikal, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology (Constituent College) functioning under the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Learning, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per the MoU, NIT Puducherry will be the mentor institute for the Dr. B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology and other constituent colleges of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Institute of Higher Learning.

The MoU provides for handholding in areas such as curriculum revision, implementation of all the components of National Education Policy 2020 with outcome based education system and examination related activities including setting of outcome based education question papers, outcome attainment calculation and evaluation of answer scripts, according to a press release from NIT, Puducherry.

Faculty development, exchange of information on research, teaching and learning materials and developing support infrastructure would be the other focus areas of the MoU.

The MoU was signed recently by Usha Natesan, Director (in-charge), NIT Puducherry, and Utpal Sharma, Principal, Dr. B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology, in the presence of N. Sendhil Kumar, Dean - Research and Consultancy and Ansuman Mahapatra, Associate Dean - Research and Consultancy, NIT Puducherry, the release added.

