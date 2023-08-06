NIT Puducherry introduces Carnatic vocal music course

August 06, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - TIRUCHI

Fourteen students of National Institute of Technology – Puducherry (NIT-PY) have signed up for a course on Carnatic vocal music that has added variety to the syllabus while helping them discover their singing talent.

According to an official statement, “Both listening to and learning music give mental relaxation to the students for managing their stress levels. This course is a forum for the students to learn and develop their musical talent.”

The addition of the music course is in keeping with the institute’s objective to include aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The course is led by A. Venkadesan, associate professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, who is also a trained vocalist. The students have been taught the theoretical aspects of the course and will be given practical training as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.