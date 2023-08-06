NIT Puducherry introduces Carnatic vocal music course

August 06, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - TIRUCHI

Fourteen students of National Institute of Technology – Puducherry (NIT-PY) have signed up for a course on Carnatic vocal music that has added variety to the syllabus while helping them discover their singing talent.

According to an official statement, “Both listening to and learning music give mental relaxation to the students for managing their stress levels. This course is a forum for the students to learn and develop their musical talent.”

The addition of the music course is in keeping with the institute’s objective to include aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the statement said.

The course is led by A. Venkadesan, associate professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, who is also a trained vocalist. The students have been taught the theoretical aspects of the course and will be given practical training as well.