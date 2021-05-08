NIT hostel to be made COVID care centre

Average daily count of patients testing positive has gone up to 800 from 500

TIRUCHI

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, health officials in Tiruchi have reached out to educational institutions to establish more beds to accommodate patients with mild symptoms.

The National Institute of Technology (T) is among the institutions approached by the officials to establish centres for treating COVID-19 patients. Facing the pressure of creating oxygen supported beds, a team of officials visited the NIT premises on the outskirts of the city a few days ago and studied the possibilities of converting the hostel with oxygen supply.

S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the average daily count of patients testing positive for the virus had gone up to about 800 from 500. Of them, nearly 200 patients required hospitalization. A total of 45 micro containment zones had been established in different parts of the district, where more than three patients were tested positive. The patients had to be in the hospital for at least one week. The demand for the beds, especially with oxygen support, was also going up. It had forced the officials to look for exploring alternative avenues to establish beds.

“We have studied the facilities available at NIT and a few other institutions to create more beds. There are some practical difficulties in converting the hostels with oxygen supply. It may take some time to provide oxygen supply. Hence, we have decided to convert them as COVID care centres to accommodate the patients with mild symptoms,” says Dr. Ganesh.

He said that the COVID care centres had already been functioning at Government College of Engineering at Sethurapatti, Nehru Memorial College in Puthanampattti, Kurinji College in Manapparai and Yatri Nivas in Srirangam. The city campus of the Bharathidasan University at Khajamalai had been earmarked for accommodating the suspected COVID-19 patients, who travelled to Tiruchi by air and train.

The Deputy Director said that the centre established at Bishop Heber College had been kept for supporting the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. If cases were overflowing there, the patients, who showed improvement, would be sent to the centre at Bishop Heber College.

To support the growing demand of oxygen supported beds, more facilities had been created at the Government Hospital in Srirangam. A total of 40 patients, who needed oxygen support, could be admitted to the GH in Srirangam. A first batch of 10 patients had already been admitted. Similarly, 70 more patients could be admitted in the Government Hospital in Manapparai.