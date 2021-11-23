NIT, C-DAC sign MoA

Bid to establish Centre of Research on Emergency Response Support System

The National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NITT), and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Thiruvananthapuram (C-DAC), on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to establish a centre of research on the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) on the NITT campus here.

C-DAC, a premier research and development organisation of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, was entrusted with the responsibility of developing a complete solution for ERSS to implement a ‘One India one emergency number 112’ by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It was the total solution provider for implementation of ERSS-112 across the country. C-DAC has developed the core ERSS solution as per the guidelines of the Ministry and installed it in all States and Union Territories. The Union government is now planning to modernise ERSS-112 with next generation solutions in terms of performance and intelligence, a NITT press release said.

Towards developing the advanced solutions, C-DAC has signed the MoA with NIT-T for development of advanced analytical solutions using computational intelligence as extension of research, development and implementation for ERSS modernisation, which is being undertaken and deployed by C-DAC across the country.

Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T, and A. Kalai Selvan, Project Director, ERSS-112, CDAC-T, signed the MoA in the presence of S. Muthukumaran, Dean (Research and Consultancy), N. Sivakumaran, Professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering and Coordinator, and other faculty members of NITT.

Ms. Thomas said establishing such a facility at NITT would improve decision-making in emergency situation which minimisds response time and paved way for a better industry and institute interface for a social cause. The collaboration was focused on establishing an automated facility to handle emergency signals and rush aid to people in distress within the best possible time.