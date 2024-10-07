ADVERTISEMENT

Nirmala Sitharaman participates in BJP membership drive at Tiruvarur

Published - October 07, 2024 06:54 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the BJP membership drive organised by the party’s Tiruvarur district unit here on Monday, October 7.

She commenced the ‘Sadasyata abhiyan’ by speaking to the people on the streets, shopkeepers and others around Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple at the heart of the town.

She herself carried out the process of registration in the mobile phones of persons who showed interest in becoming members of the BJP. Upon getting the confirmation message, she distributed the membership cards to them.

Before commencing the membership drive, the Union Finance Minister visited Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple and offered prayers. She was accompanied by the State and Tiruvarur district BJP office-bearers.

