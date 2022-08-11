Ninety-eight persons test positive for COVID-19 in central region

August 11, 2022 20:53 IST

Ninety-eight persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi reported the most number of fresh cases with 22 persons testing positive for the virus. Thanjavur reported 18 cases, Mayiladuthurai 17, Tiruvarur 14, Nagapattinam 10, Karur six, Pudukottai five, Ariyalur four and Perambalur two.

Tiruchi also had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 162 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 118 active cases, Thanjavur 96, Tiruvarur 92, Pudukottai 48, Perambalur and Nagapattinam 41 each,Ariyalur 40 and Karur 37.