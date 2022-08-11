Tiruchirapalli

Ninety-eight persons test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI August 11, 2022 20:53 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:53 IST

Ninety-eight persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Tiruchi reported the most number of fresh cases with 22 persons testing positive for the virus. Thanjavur reported 18 cases, Mayiladuthurai 17, Tiruvarur 14, Nagapattinam 10, Karur six, Pudukottai five, Ariyalur four and Perambalur two.

Tiruchi also had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 162 patients undergoing treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Mayiladuthurai had 118 active cases, Thanjavur 96, Tiruvarur 92, Pudukottai 48, Perambalur and Nagapattinam 41 each,Ariyalur 40 and Karur 37.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...