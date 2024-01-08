ADVERTISEMENT

Nine-year-old girl dies in wall collapse near Nannilam

January 08, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old died of injuries she suffered when a wall of her house collapsed on her at Athambar village near Nannilam in Tiruvarur district on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Monisha, and her brother Mohandass, 11, were fast asleep near a wall in their house. Both of them were rushed to the government hospital at Nannilam by their father, Rajasekar.

While Monisha was referred to the Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, Mohandass was admitted at the Nannilam Hospital. Monisha died of head injuries later, the police said.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / rains

