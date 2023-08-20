ADVERTISEMENT

Nine-year-old boy killed in road accident

August 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy was fatally knocked down by a speeding lorry on the Tiruchi - Chidambaram National Highway on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident happened when T. Prijith Mala, 36, was commuting on a two-wheeler, along with S. Joyel, 9, and T. Manisha, 9, near E.Vellanur bus stop on Tiruchi - Chidambaram National Highway under Lalgudi police station limits.

The speeding lorry hit from behind the two-wheeler in which all three of them sustained severe injuries. Joyel succumbed to the injuries on the spot. The others were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lalgudi police registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the lorry driver T. Settu, 50, of Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district and further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US