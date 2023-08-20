HamberMenu
Nine-year-old boy killed in road accident

August 20, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy was fatally knocked down by a speeding lorry on the Tiruchi - Chidambaram National Highway on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident happened when T. Prijith Mala, 36, was commuting on a two-wheeler, along with S. Joyel, 9, and T. Manisha, 9, near E.Vellanur bus stop on Tiruchi - Chidambaram National Highway under Lalgudi police station limits.

The speeding lorry hit from behind the two-wheeler in which all three of them sustained severe injuries. Joyel succumbed to the injuries on the spot. The others were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

The Lalgudi police registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the lorry driver T. Settu, 50, of Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district and further investigations are on.

