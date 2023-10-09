ADVERTISEMENT

Nine women injured in bee attack in Pudukottai

October 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine women sustained injuries after a swarm of bees attacked them at K. Pudupatti village in Pudukottai district on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the women, who were employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, were returning home from work when they were attacked by bees. Smoke from the burning garbage near a tree disturbed a beehive. Subsequently, the bees stung them.

The villagers called 108 ambulance, and the injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Aranthangi. Two women, who were severely injured, were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai for further treatment.

