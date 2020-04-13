Nine quintals of medical consignment moved

The Tiruchi Railway Division has been moving medical consignments through Parcel Cargo Express Trains put to operation during the current lockdown period, alongside transporting other essentials by freight trains, to ensure supply chain.

Boxes containing medicines have been moved from Tiruchi junction to various destinations within the State by the parcel trains since April 9 when the special services were introduced from Chennai to Nagercoil and back daily.

A senior railway official told The Hindu on Sunday that nine quintals of medicines had been moved from Tiruchi, Villupuram and Ariyalur to Chennai, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Madurai from April 9 to 11.

Of this, a little over four quintals of medicines had been moved from Tiruchi alone. In addition to medicines one poly bundle containing medical overcoat was also moved from Tiruchi to Chennai.

Besides outward movement, there was also inward movement of medical consignments booked to Tiruchi from Chennai. Over 21 quintals of medicines had reached Tiruchi by the parcel cargo express trains on April 10 and 11.

The special parcel train were being run with one parcel van and a SLR coach. The parcel van had the capacity to carry nearly 23 tonnes.

The Southern Railway introduced the operation of daily parcel special trains from Chennai to Nagercoil and back with stoppages at major stations enroute, including Tiruchi and Villupuram for unloading and loading of parcels. These trains were to be operated up to April 14.

The railway administration had now decided to extend the operation of the daily parcel special services from Chennai to Nagercoil and back up to April 25. An official communication in this regard has already been sent from the Southern Railway headquarters to Tiruchi and other railway divisions in the zone, Besides Chennai - Nagercoil, the daily parcel special services were also being operated from Chennai Central to Coimbatore and from Chennai to New Delhi daily.

The Tiruchi Division had moved over three lakh metric tonnes of commodities such as rice, paddy, cement, coal and lignite by regular freight trains to various destinations since March 24 from different stations in the division.