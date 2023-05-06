HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nine new COVID-19 cases in central region

May 06, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Mayiladuthurai reported four fresh cases, Nagapattinam two, while Karur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts had one case each. There were no fresh cases in Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 107 as on Saturday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 26 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Karur had 17 active cases, Ariyalur 15, Tiruvarur 14, Nagapattinam 12, Mayiladuthurai nine, Thanjavur eight, Pudukottai five, and Perambalur had one active case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.