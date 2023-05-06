Nine new COVID-19 cases in central region

May 06, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Mayiladuthurai reported four fresh cases, Nagapattinam two, while Karur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts had one case each. There were no fresh cases in Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 107 as on Saturday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 26 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Karur had 17 active cases, Ariyalur 15, Tiruvarur 14, Nagapattinam 12, Mayiladuthurai nine, Thanjavur eight, Pudukottai five, and Perambalur had one active case.