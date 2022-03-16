Nine new cases in central districts
Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, according to data reported by the State Health Department. There were no new cases in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.
No fatalities were reported in the nine delta districts on Wednesday.
Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts each reported four fresh cases. One person tested positive in Nagapattinam district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.