Nine new cases in central districts

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Wednesday, according to data reported by the State Health Department. There were no new cases in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

No fatalities were reported in the nine delta districts on Wednesday.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts each reported four fresh cases. One person tested positive in Nagapattinam district.