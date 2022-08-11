Tiruchirapalli

Nine Nagapattinam fishers arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing IMBL

R Krishnamoorthy NAGAPATTINAM August 11, 2022 15:30 IST
August 11, 2022

:

Nine fishers of Nagapattinam who had set out in a trawler from Akkaraipettai Fishing Harbour were arrested on Wednesday by the Sri Lankan Navy off Mullativu after they had trespassed the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The Sri Lankan Navy had deployed a Fast Attack Craft attached to its Eastern Naval Command for seizing the trawler along with the fishing gear and arresting the fishermen.

The arrested fishermen and the trawler were reportedly taken to Trincomalee harbour and handed over to Fisheries Inspector for further legal action.

The fishermen belonging to Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam and Ariyanadu fishing hamlets comprised M.Kamaraj, 40, G.Chellaiyan, 52, U.Poovarasan, 22, S.Anbu, 32, K.Balu, 55, P.Selladurai, 35, S.Muruganandam, 42, A.Sriban, 25 and S.Murugan, 24.

