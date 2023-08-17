ADVERTISEMENT

Nine-month-old baby in Tiruchi district dies after swallowing balloon

August 17, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police said the child was playing at his home in Kidaram village when he accidentally swallowed the balloon; he was declared dead at the government hospital in Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

In a freak incident, a nine-month-old male baby died after reportedly swallowing a balloon, at his home in Kidaram village, falling under the Kattuputhur police station limits, in Tiruchi district, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Police identified the victim as M. Mahizhan. The child was playing at his home when he accidentally swallowed the balloon. The child was rushed to the government hospital in Namakkal in a 108 ambulance. The duty doctor examined the child and declared him dead.

The body was then sent for an autopsy. Based on a complaint from the child’s father K. Muthumani (24), the Kattuputhur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said police sources.

