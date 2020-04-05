Nine localities declared as containment zones

TIRUCHI

In its pursuit to contain the spread of COVID 19 virus, the Tiruchi Corporation has declared nine residential localities in the city as containment zones.

As per the guidelines of the State government, the Corporation officials along with Revenue and police personnel, have brought under containment a three km radius around Thillai Nagar and placed barricades at entry points.

Similar containment measures have been put in place at Palakarai on Madurai road, Bharathidasan Road, Puthur, Woraiyur, Salai Road and Madurai Road near Holy Cross College.

The officials have put up notice boards informing the residents of the containment areas to stay put in their homes. Police personnel have also been posted at all entry and exit points.

The special steps had become imperative in the wake of nine COVID 19 patients testing positive in the city alone.

They were among 67 returnees from Delhi where they had attended the meeting of Tablighi Jamaat. They nine COVID 19 positive patients were residents of Rahmaniapuram, Thillai Nagar, Bheema Nagar, Alwarthoppu, Palakarai and Woraiyur.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the contacts of the positive patients had been monitored. Considering the nature of the exponential spread of the virus, the contacts, relatives and family members of the patients were asked to adhere to the safety protocols. People were being sensitised to safety measures at the barricade points, he said.

A. Jaganathan, City Health Officer, said that a multi- pronged strategy had been put in place in the containment areas. Cleansing drive in the entire areas by spraying disinfectants, day to day assessment of health of the family members of the positive and suspected patients affected with cold and fever, and strict enforcement of curfew were among the measures envisaged in the strategy to contain the spread of the virus.