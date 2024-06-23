Nine kg banned tobacco substances seized in Perambalur, three arrested

A special team of the Perambalur district police seized 9 kg of banned tobacco substances and arrested three persons in this connection on Saturday. The team searched shops in the district on Saturday looking out for illegal possession and sale of banned tobacco substances.

Acting on secret information, the team conducted inquiries with K. Kannadasan, 30, of V. Kalathur, S. Yogeswaran, 30, of Venkatesapuram and S. Balachandran, 40, of V. Kalathur and seized the banned substances from them besides confiscating a two-wheeler used for smuggling the contraband.

The team handed them over the three to the V. Kalathur police station. A case was registered against them and the accused were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

Intensive drive

Meanwhile, as a sequel to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, the Perambalur district police conducted an intensive operation all over the district on Sunday to find out possession and sale of illicit liquor, ganja, and banned tobacco substances.

The search operations were conducted on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi in Perambalur and Mangalamedu sub-divisions. The police split into teams and searched several places to see if illicit distillation and sale of illicit liquor was happening. They also checked shops to find out if banned tobacco substances were stocked, a police release said.