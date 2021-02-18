Tiruchirapalli

Nine injured in jallikattu

Nine persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Kalingapatti village near Manapparai in the district on Thursday.

As many as 715 bulls were released during the event in which 230 tamers took part. Police sources said four among the injured were referred to hospital for treatment, while the remaining five injured were treated as out-patients.

