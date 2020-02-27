TIRUCHI

27 February 2020 17:52 IST

Nine injured in jallikattu

Nine persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Kalingapatti village near Manapparai in the district on Thursday. As many as 636 bulls were released during the event in which 250 tamers participated. Two among the injured, a tamer and a bull owner, were referred to Manapparai Government Hospital for higher treatment. The remaining were treated at the event venue, police sources said.

Advertising

Advertising