Nine injured in jallikattu

Nine persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Kalingapatti village near Manapparai in the district on Thursday. As many as 636 bulls were released during the event in which 250 tamers participated. Two among the injured, a tamer and a bull owner, were referred to Manapparai Government Hospital for higher treatment. The remaining were treated at the event venue, police sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.