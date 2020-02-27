Tiruchirapalli

Nine injured in jallikattu

Nine injured in jallikattu

Nine persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Kalingapatti village near Manapparai in the district on Thursday. As many as 636 bulls were released during the event in which 250 tamers participated. Two among the injured, a tamer and a bull owner, were referred to Manapparai Government Hospital for higher treatment. The remaining were treated at the event venue, police sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 5:53:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/nine-injured-in-jallikattu/article30932056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY