May 28, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

At least nine persons were injured in a jallikattu organised at Avoor village in Pudukottai district on Sunday. As many as 700 bulls were released during the event in which 300 tamers participated. Police said seven among the injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue, while the remaining two injured were referred to hospital.

