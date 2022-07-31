Nine injured as temple car of Sri Brahadambal shrine topples in Pudukottai

The temple car that was being pulled faster toppled when a wooden block was placed beneath one of its wheels to slow it down

The temple car that was being pulled faster toppled when a wooden block was placed beneath one of its wheels to slow it down

Nine persons including six women were injured after a temple car of the ‘Sri Brahadambal Udanurai Sri Gokarneshwarar Temple at Tirugokarnam in Pudukottai town toppled on Sunday. The temple car celebration was being held in connection with the ‘Aadi Pooram’ festival.

The nearly 15-feet tall wooden temple car with four wheels made of iron was decked up for the car festival. The idol of Goddess Brahadambal was kept inside the temple car after performing rituals in the morning. The ancient temple is under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Police sources said the incident occurred at around 8.50 a.m. moments after the temple car was being pulled from the ‘ther nilai’. Sources said a group of devotees apparently pulled the temple car faster. To control the speed of the temple car, a wooden block was placed beneath one of the wheels. However, the temple car lost control and toppled in no time. The incident triggered panic among the devotees. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel deployed for the car festival swung into action in rushing the injured to the hospital.

Eight among the injured were sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, while one other person was treated at a private hospital in the town.

Police sources said a stability certificate had been obtained for the temple car and power connection was snapped in connection with the car festival. The wooden temple car was made five years ago. Temple authorities said the idol of Goddess Brahadambal was taken out from the toppled temple car and brought inside the shrine. ‘Parihara’ pooja was thereafter performed for the idol inside the temple.