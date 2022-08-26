Nine injured as college bus rams school van

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 26, 2022 20:57 IST

 Nine persons including four school students were injured in a road accident after a bus belonging to a private polytechnic college collided head on with a van of a private school on the Srirangam - Tiruvanaikoil road here on Friday morning. The accident led to disruption of traffic on the road for some time.

The driver of the polytechnic college bus drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and dashed against the school van which was carrying a group of students to the institution, said police sources. The bus also hit a autorickshaw and a couple of two-wheelers. 

The injured persons including the school students were taken to the Srirangam Government Hospital for treatment.  The Traffic North Investigation unit has registered a case and the driver of the polytechnic bus, A. Kannan (79) has been named as the accused. 

