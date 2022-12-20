Nine held under POCSO Act

December 20, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KARUR

The police here on Tuesday arrested nine persons who allegedly abused a 15-year-old girl and forced her into prostitution.

According to sources, acting on inputs that a group of persons had forced a minor girl into sex trade, the District Child Welfare Officer made a surprise inspection at a house in the town. A complaint was subsequently lodged with the All-women police station, who arrested eight persons, including five males, a few days ago. The police also arrested Mohan, 61, a retired Sub-Inspector of Karur, in connection with the case. All nine were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.