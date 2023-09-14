ADVERTISEMENT

Nine fishermen from Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

September 14, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The fishermen who were arrested on charges of trespassing were taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanised boats anchored at Kottaipattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district following a protest by fishermen condemning the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Nine fishermen who set sail on board two separate mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam and Jagadapattinam coastal villages in Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing on Wednesday night, August 13, 2023. 

A group of four fishermen: N. Arun (36), G. Marudhu (42), K. Sundaram (35) and S. Selvaraj (38) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 214, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on September 13 morning. 

Coastal Security Group sources said they were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base in the island nation for inquiry. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another group of five fishermen: R. Kesavan (32), R. Kumar (38), K. Muthu (43), R. Guna (20) and Murugesan (45) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN 16 MM, from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning. They were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US