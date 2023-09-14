Nine fishermen from Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

September 14, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Nine fishermen who set sail on board two separate mechanised boats from Kottaipattinam and Jagadapattinam coastal villages in Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of trespassing while fishing on Wednesday night, August 13, 2023.

A group of four fishermen: N. Arun (36), G. Marudhu (42), K. Sundaram (35) and S. Selvaraj (38) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN08 MM 214, from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour on September 13 morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said they were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base in the island nation for inquiry.

Another group of five fishermen: R. Kesavan (32), R. Kumar (38), K. Muthu (43), R. Guna (20) and Murugesan (45) set sail on board a mechanised boat, bearing the registration number IND TN 16 MM, from the Jagadapattinam fishing harbour on Wednesday morning. They were fishing near the ‘Neduntheevu’ when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of trespassing. They were taken to the Kankesanthurai Naval base for inquiry, the sources added.

