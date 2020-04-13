Nine COVID-19 patients discharged

KARUR

Nine COVID-19 positive patients were given a rousing send-off after being discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital here on Monday.

They were among a group of 23 patients, who were admitted to the hospital upon returning from New Delhi, where they went to attend a religious conference. They subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 virus and quarantined in separate rooms. They were treated as per the protocol issued by the State Health Department.

When the patients emerged from the quarantined wards one after another after collecting their discharge summary, the highly relieved doctors and paramedical staff members led by Rosy Vennila, Dean, lined up to give them a warm send-off.

Collector T. Anbalagan too joined them and gave a rousing send-off when they left for their natives in a fleet of ambulances and cars. Nineteen others, who had come into contact with positive patients and kept under observation for 28 days in the isolation ward, were also discharged on Monday. All 19 had tested negative for COVID 19.

The Collector, who applauded the doctors and paramedical staff members for their service, said that it was collective efforts, which deserved to be appreciated. The patients too expressed their gratitude to the medical staff for taking care of them well.

“It is really a tough time in our career, but we feel ecstatic to note the complete recovery of a group of nine positive patients. We extended best possible treatment to them for over three weeks,” said Dr. Vennila.

All the patients have been advised to be in self-quarantine in their respective houses for 15 more days. Their health would continue to be monitored on a daily basis, she added.

The hospital still has 137 more patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus from Dindigul, Namakkal and Karur districts. They are in the isolation wards. Of them 19 were admitted over the past two days.