Tiruchirapalli

Nine check-posts established

KARUR

Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai on Tuesday said that nine check posts had been established at various entry points to check those violating lockdown restrictions.

He said that only those vehicles with e-pass registration were allowed into the district. The patients and their attendees should have proper documents. Action would be taken against others. So far, 16 four-wheelers and 130 two-wheelers had been seized for violating lockdown restrictions. About 6,000 liquor bottles in illegal possession were seized, the SP said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2021 9:00:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/nine-check-posts-established/article34588701.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY