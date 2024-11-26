ADVERTISEMENT

Nine arrested for holding rooster fight near Samayapuram

Updated - November 26, 2024 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Samayapuram police arrested nine persons on charges of holding a rooster fight and indulging in gambling at Maruthur village on Monday.

A police team was carrying out patrolling at Maruthur village when they noticed nine persons holding a rooster fight near a graveyard and indulging in gambling. Eleven motorcycles, eight mobile phones and cash amounting to ₹5,930 were confiscated.

The Samayapuram police registered a case against the nine persons under section 12 of The Tamil Nadu Gaming Act. Those arrested were later released on bail, said police sources. 

